Pakistan: Gas cylinder blast kills six family members in Mardan

Pakistan: Gas cylinder blast kills six family members in Mardan

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Mardan [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Irum Colony, Mardan, caused the roof of a two-storey house to collapse, killing six family members and injuring two others, ARY News reported.

The blast, which occurred around midnight on June 7, completely flattened the upper structure of the house. The deceased include a husband, wife, and four other family members.

Rescue teams quickly reached the site and rushed the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital for treatment and identification, according to ARY News.

In a separate incident in Chak No. 271-RB, under the jurisdiction of Dijkot police, eight family members were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed.

Police identified the injured as Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their sons Israr (10) and Waseem (18), daughters Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4), and a guest, Robina Riaz (35). All were rescued from the debris and taken to medical facilities, ARY News stated.

Meanwhile, in another tragic event, eight children were injured after the plaster from the roof of Government Primary School in Muhammad Rahim Malokhani village, Tando Adam, collapsed, ARY News further reported.

The injured students--Bano, Saira, Shoaib, Bhambho, Saiyan, Balm, and Kausar--were promptly taken to private hospitals by teachers and local residents. Among them, Shoaib, Saira, and Kausar are in critical condition.

The poor condition of the school building was cited as the cause of the accident. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

