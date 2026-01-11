Pakistan: Gas shortage triggers protests in Quetta amid severe cold

Quetta [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Prolonged gas shortages amid a harsh cold spell triggered protests in parts of Quetta, with residents blocking roads and burning tyres over low pressure and supply suspensions, Dawn reported. Siberian winds continued to lash Quetta and several towns in northern and central parts of Balochistan following rain and snowfall last week.

The severe cold has disrupted gas supply in several areas, creating serious difficulties for residents trying to keep their homes warm on Saturday. Dawn reported that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been implementing gas loadshedding in Quetta and surrounding areas from midnight to 5 am.

Several other districts, including Kalat, Mastung, Ziarat, and Pishin, are also facing similar shortages as the cold spell continues.

However, residents said many neighbourhoods in Quetta and its outskirts are not receiving sufficient gas even beyond the announced loadshedding hours.

"We are getting gas for a very limited time without any timetable," Mehmood Khan, a resident of the Sariab area, told Dawn, adding that the situation worsened after winter rain and snowfall on the mountains surrounding the Quetta valley.

Dawn reported that several localities in the main city have also been facing low or no gas supply from SSGC as temperatures dropped to between minus five and minus seven degrees Celsius.

"We have no option but to purchase gas cylinders to keep our houses warm and for cooking," Mansoor Ahmed, a resident of the Samungli Housing Scheme, said.

As the situation worsened, residents of the Sariab area, where shortages were said to be the most severe, staged protests against low gas pressure and repeated suspensions.

Protesters burned tyres, erected barricades, blocked roads, and brought traffic to a halt.

The protest took place during an intense cold spell, with residents facing serious hardship due to reduced gas pressure. Dawn reported that temperatures in Quetta dropped to minus three degrees Celsius, while Kalat recorded minus eight degrees Celsius.

Over the past several days of extreme cold, residents in Quetta and surrounding areas, particularly the elderly, women, and children, have been suffering due to gas outages and shortages.

Protesters said they had repeatedly informed SSGC officials about low pressure, but no action was taken.

They blocked Sabzal Road by burning tyres and placing obstacles, demanding the immediate restoration of adequate gas supply.

They further said gas pressure in Killi Ferozabad and adjoining areas had fallen sharply, worsening difficulties for residents during the harsh winter. (ANI)

