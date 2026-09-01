Pakistan: Gender based violence rises as National Commission on the Status of Women demands police action, faster justice

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 1 (ANI) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has raised serious concerns over the growing incidence of violence against women and girls in Pakistan, including rape, murder, harassment, abuse and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV), as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, NCSW Chairperson Noureen Bano Lehri chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officials from across the country to assess the worsening security situation facing women and girls and review the authorities' response to reported cases. Lehri expressed deep concern over several high-profile cases and directed police authorities to ensure that investigations into violence against women are conducted promptly, transparently and strictly on merit. She specifically took notice of the Hina Javed, Ayat Noor and Asma Jattak cases, along with recent incidents reported in Sindh.

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The commission also highlighted the deaths of three-year-old and 18-month-old girls in Karachi, as well as the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Shikarpur. The NCSW chairperson stated that investigations must lead to effective prosecution and timely justice, warning that cases involving violence against women and girls should not be allowed to languish because of negligence, procedural delays or investigative failures. She called for every case to be pursued until its legal conclusion.

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The commission also proposed establishing special courts or dedicated judicial mechanisms for GBV cases to accelerate proceedings and reduce lengthy delays that often prevent victims and their families from obtaining justice. The NCSW further urged police departments to strengthen patrolling, surveillance and preventive measures in locations where women and girls remain vulnerable, including residential and public areas, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Lehri also called for greater public awareness about police services, complaint procedures and emergency mechanisms available to women seeking protection. The commission urged authorities to strengthen monitoring at schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions to prevent harassment, sexual abuse and violence, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)