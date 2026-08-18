Pakistan governance failure exposed as fuel price protests paralyse major cities

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): Exposing the persistent governance crisis and administrative paralysis in Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) continued its sit-in outside the Governor's House against the steep increase in petroleum product prices, bringing daily life to a grinding halt, according to a report by Dawn.

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A large number of party workers and leaders were in attendance on Monday.

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The indefinite sit-ins, launched on the call of JI Pakistan emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, are being held outside governors' houses across all four provinces and outside the Punjab Chief Minister's House in Lahore.

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Addressing a press conference prior to the start of the second day's protest, JI deputy emir Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, alongside JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa central emir Abdul Wasay, accused the administration of attempting to defuse the agitation through delays, stating that the government was trying to end the sit-in by offering talks and a briefing in Islamabad on the issue, Dawn reported.

He said that they wanted to make it clear that their demands were not a long list requiring prolonged negotiations.

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Ibrahim Khan stated that the protesters had only one demand: immediate reduction in petroleum prices and withdrawal of what he termed unjust levies and taxes imposed on petroleum products.

He urged the government to provide immediate relief to the people instead of trying to mislead them in the name of negotiations.

Highlighting the severe civic distress caused by the ongoing agitation, residents in the provincial capital faced immense issues while travelling as the main artery, Sher Shah Suri Road, was blocked and traffic was diverted to other roads, according to Dawn.

Schoolchildren on the first day after classes commenced, faced immense problems in the scorching heat, and many, in private vehicles, also had to take several routes to reach their homes.

Further demonstrating the authorities' complete failure in traffic management, vehicles in Khyber Bazaar, Shoba Bazaar, on Fort Road, Grand Trunk Road, Jail Road and Khyber Road remained blocked for hours, Dawn reported. (ANI)

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