 Pakistan government approves deployment of Frontier Constabulary in PoK : The Tribune India

Pakistan government approves deployment of Frontier Constabulary in PoK

Six platoons of the paramilitary force will be deployed in the region for three months, Geo News reports

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Islamabad, June 23

Pakistan’s federal government on Sunday approved the deployment of the paramilitary force Frontier Constabulary in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which was rocked by protests last month, during which several people were killed.

As many as six platoons of the paramilitary force will be deployed in the region for three months, Geo News reported.

The decision to deploy the Frontier Constabulary comes a day after Pakistan announced to launch a major new operation against terrorism with a renewed commitment.

The protests, against inflation and high electricity prices, were led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and had traders at the forefront in most parts of the region.

“The development came after the ‘prime minister’ of the disputed region Chaudhry Anwarul Haq met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi,” Geo News reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed the law and order situation, the prevailing political landscape, as well as the disputed region’s budget for the next fiscal year.

As many as six platoons of the Frontier Constabulary will be deployed in the region for three months and would provide fool-proof security for Neelum-Jhelum, Mangla and Gulpur hydro-power projects, apart from assisting the police.

Multiple people, including a policeman, died and dozens were injured during the four-day protests in mid-May that rocked PoK as protesters sought the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

The protests and the deteriorating law and order situation had prompted the PoK government to call in Pakistan Rangers to control the situation then.

Pakistan on Saturday announced to launch Operation Azm-i-Istehkam (strong commitment), against terrorism with a renewed commitment to eradicate militancy from the country. The decision was taken at the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP).

