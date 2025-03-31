Pakistan government increases LPG price

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by Pakistani Rupees 54 paisas per kg in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Oil, Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA), new LPG price is set at PKR 248.37 per kg, effective from April 1, as per ARY News.

The price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by PKR 6.40, bringing the new price to PKR 2,930.71.

Advertisement

Earlier on March 4, A large number of people staged a protest against gas loadshedding, which continues even during Sehri and Iftar times, in Mardan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The protesters, including enraged women, blocked the Malakand Road in Takht Bhai Tehsil, causing a massive traffic jam and lengthy queues of vehicles.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded that the gas pressure be restored and loadshedding be ended in the tehsil and surrounding areas. They emphasised that the continued gas loadshedding during critical times like Sehri and Iftar is unbearable.

The demonstrators warned that they would surround the Sui gas office if the gas loadshedding not end.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan urging him to take immediate action to end electricity and gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per ARY News.

Expressing serious concerns over electricity and gas loadshedding in the province during the holy month of Ramadan, the governor stated that KP is a province that produces an ample amount of electricity and natural gas, yet it is being deprived of its own resources. He criticised the ongoing power and gas outages, saying they have made life miserable for the people of the province.

He further pointed out that despite the Prime Minister's announcement of uninterrupted power and gas supply during Ramadan, the reality on the ground is different. Load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and prayer times has caused immense difficulties for citizens, he added.

"The sanctity of Ramadan demands that people be provided with a peaceful environment," the Governor emphasised. He stressed that resolving these issues would allow the people of KP to focus on their religious obligations like the rest of the country. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)