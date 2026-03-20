Pakistan govt urges public to adopt fuel conservation measures to avoid risk of supply disruption amid West Asia conflict

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): The Pakistani government on Thursday appealed to the public to adopt fuel conservation measures to "avert the risk of petroleum products' supply getting affected in the coming days", Dawn reported.

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According to Dawn, the appeal was made through a handout issued after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, where recently announced fuel conservation and austerity steps were reviewed.

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Last week, the government introduced unprecedented austerity measures in response to the situation arising from the US-Israel war on Iran, which has triggered a global oil crisis impacting several countries, including Pakistan, as per Dawn.

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These measures included a 50 per cent reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles and the introduction of a four-day work week. It was also decided that 50pc of public sector staff would work from home, except those involved in essential services.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting held on Thursday was regarding the country's fuel reserves, consumption levels, and incoming petroleum cargoes, Dawn reported.

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The handout noted that there were "adequate stocks of petroleum products" available to meet current requirements, and arrangements were underway to procure additional supplies.

However, it also warned that "in view of the unstable situation in the Middle East and the region, which could severely affect fuel supplies, further conservation measures will have to be taken in the coming days", Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the statement said Prime Minister Shehbaz directed authorities to devise a "comprehensive strategy" in coordination with provinces to effectively handle any "emergency situation".

As per Dawn, the meeting was also informed about the implementation of austerity and fuel-saving measures, with the Prime Minister stating, "We are able to provide relief to the people because of the policy of austerity."

Participants were told that instructions regarding austerity measures were being implemented, and that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was monitoring the situation, as per Dawn.

The IB has been tasked with conducting an audit of the austerity measures and submitting a report on their implementation, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the handout also urged the affluent to lead by example by adopting austerity practices. It reiterated the government's appeal to the public to conserve petrol and diesel to "avert the risk of petroleum products' supply getting affected in the coming days".

During the meeting, it was emphasised that the country must be prepared for all possible scenarios and that people would need to adjust their habits in response to the evolving situation. Citizens were encouraged to adopt carpooling and avoid unnecessary travel.

According to Dawn, Prime Minister Shehbaz further directed all relevant departments to be ready to take any emergency steps if required.

The handout added that the overall situation was being closely monitored, with records of petroleum products being maintained to detect any "irregularity" and ensure timely countermeasures, as per Dawn.

According to Dawn, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, and several federal ministers were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)

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