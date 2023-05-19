Pakistan heading towards disaster, may face disintegration: Imran

Lahore, May 18

Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned as he accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against his party.

In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections.

“The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone,” he said.

“I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” Khan said as the police have surrounded his home.

Speaking about the unrest that followed his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, Khan asserted that it was a “pure conspiracy” hatched and executed allegedly on behalf of the ruling coalition and the Punjab caretaker government.

“This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink, otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. — PTI

Deadline to hand over ‘terrorists’ ends

A large number of Punjab police personnel on Thursday surrounded the house of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan in Lahore and may launch a security operation any time to arrest the “terrorists” allegedly holed up in his residence as the government's 24-hour deadline to hand them over expired.