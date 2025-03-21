DT
Home / World / Pakistan High Commission in Delhi celebrates National Day with Iftar event

Pakistan High Commission in Delhi celebrates National Day with Iftar event

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi hosted an Iftar gathering as part of its National Day celebrations, attended by dignitaries, including former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. Pakistan has decided to observe its National Day in India again this year on March 23, marking the anniversary of the Lahore Resolution.
ANI
Updated At : 12:51 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi marked its National Day with an Iftar gathering, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and prominent personalities.

Among the notable attendees was former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who participated in the event as a guest.

The Iftar was held as part of the High Commission's annual observance of Pakistan's National Day, fostering diplomatic engagement and cultural exchange.

Pakistan has decided to hold its National Day celebrations in New Delhi again this year, which is observed on March 23, the day the Lahore Resolution was adopted in 1940 by the Muslim League. The resolution played a key role in shaping the demand for a separate nation for Muslims in British India, ultimately leading to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The High Commission's commemoration in India reflects an effort to maintain diplomatic traditions despite ongoing challenges in bilateral relations.

Ramzan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. Observed in the ninth month of the Hijri calendar, it is a period of deep devotion, self-restraint, and reflection.

One of the five pillars of Islam, fasting--referred to as Roza--requires abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to sunset. The month is also a time for prayer, charity, and strengthening communal bonds, with Iftar serving as an important moment for breaking the day's fast in a spirit of togetherness.

India has maintained a consistent and principled stance in its approach toward Pakistan. Under the "Neighbourhood First Policy," India has expressed willingness to foster normal and peaceful relations, provided they are free from terror, hostility, and violence.

It remains committed to addressing any outstanding matters through bilateral dialogue, under the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. At the same time, India has asserted that national security remains paramount and has reiterated its resolve to take decisive measures against any threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

