DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Homeless Karachi families slam Sindh govt over false promises, threaten massive protests

Pakistan: Homeless Karachi families slam Sindh govt over false promises, threaten massive protests

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Nov 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251102092601
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Hundreds of families displaced by the demolition drives along Karachi's Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs have condemned the Sindh government for abandoning them in dire living conditions nearly four years after their homes were bulldozed.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek (KBT) at the Karachi Press Club, the victims accused provincial authorities of corruption, negligence, and complete failure to honour commitments of rehabilitation, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the residents stated that they have been living in uncertainty since 2021, when the provincial government demolished their houses, claiming the action was necessary to clear encroachments.

Advertisement

Elderly resident Muhammad Saleem, holding a bundle of official documents and property papers, said he had made "countless" visits to local government offices, assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners but received nothing despite repeated assurances.

"I built my house with my life's savings earned abroad, and now I can't even afford to feed my family," he stated.

Advertisement

Women and other victims echoed similar sentiments, urging the judiciary and civil society to intervene.

They demanded that the government uphold the commitments made following the Supreme Court's ruling that ordered authorities to provide plots, construction funds, and rent cheques to the displaced families until they were resettled.

KBT Convenor Khurram Ali stated that nearly 9,000 homes were torn down after the 2020 floods were wrongly blamed on informal settlements, rendering over 50,000 people homeless. He said the rent cheques stopped in December 2023 after the case went unheard in court for more than a year, and added that the provincial administration has delayed construction aid and plot allotment until 2027.

"Officials demand bribes of up to PKR 200,000 to move files," he alleged, as cited by Dawn.

The KBT and the affected families demanded immediate rent payments of PKR 30,000 per month, PKR 3 million in construction funds, and a transparent mechanism for complaint registration.

They also called for an independent oversight committee to ensure fair rehabilitation. Warning of strong demonstrations, the victims declared they would begin protests outside the Chief Minister's House and the Supreme Court Registry if their demands were ignored within a week, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts