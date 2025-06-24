DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Pakistan: HRCP condemns hate speech targeting Senator for defending minority rights

Pakistan: HRCP condemns hate speech targeting Senator for defending minority rights

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the inflammatory rhetoric directed at Senator Pervaiz Rashid after his speech in the Senate, denouncing a recent police investigation that allegedly targeted an elderly woman over her religious beliefs during Eid-ul-Adha.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the commission stated, "HRCP strongly condemns the inflammatory language used by a far-right group against Pervaiz Rashid, labelling an elected representative a 'traitor' for defending freedom of religion or belief for all citizens. Equally alarming is the narrative that equates religious minorities--particularly the already vulnerable Ahmadiyya community--with anti-state elements."

The rights watchdog warned that such discourse not only violates the constitutional principles of freedom of expression but also dangerously fuels extremism and deepens Pakistan's sectarian divides. It stated, "Such statements not only violate the principles of freedom of expression but also fuel extremism and deepen existing social divisions. The continued scapegoating of religious minorities in the name of ideology is a grave threat to Pakistan's democratic foundations. We urge the state to uphold the rule of law and take decisive action against such incitement to violence."

Advertisement

The backlash came after Senator Rashid, during the fifth day of the Senate's budget session on June 18, raised alarm over a video circulating online. The footage reportedly shows an elderly woman being questioned in her own home by police or state authorities. According to Rashid, the woman was interrogated about her belief in the finality of prophethood, the origin of the sacrificial meat present in her home, and whether her son-in-law was a member of the Ahmadiyya community--an already marginalised and vulnerable religious minority in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the Ahmadiyya community faces systemic persecution due to constitutional and legal restrictions. Declared non-Muslims in 1974, they are barred from practicing their faith openly. Blasphemy laws are often misused against them, leading to arrests, violence, and discrimination. Hate campaigns, social ostracisation, and desecration of graves and mosques further marginalise them, making their everyday life fraught with fear and insecurity across the country. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts