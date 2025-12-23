Pakistan: HRCP flags delays, inadequate relief for flood-hit families in South Punjab

Lahore [Punjab] December 23 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged the Punjab government to focus on the needs of families impacted by severe monsoon floods in southern Punjab, many of whom are still facing challenges in rebuilding their homes without proper assistance as winter approaches, as reported by Dawn.

A fact-finding mission conducted by HRCP earlier in November in flood-affected regions of south Punjab documented the concerns of families in Basti Lang, Basti Sher Shah in Multan, and Basti Jat Khurpa in Uch Sharif, according to Dawn.

Residents of Basti Lang reported that approximately 300 homes were destroyed by the floods. They expressed frustration that government surveys to assess the damage had not been conducted or had been postponed, resulting in insufficient compensation for affected households.

One respondent criticised the government's compensation rate of Pakistani currency (PKR) 20,000 per acre as 'adding insult to injury.' In Mauza Jat Khurpa, residents accused authorities of intentionally redirecting floodwaters from the Sutlej towards their villages to protect urban areas and influential agricultural interests.

At multiple locations, community members reported that relief delivery and damage assessment had been politicised, with one individual stating that only those endorsed by local legislators received government aid packages.

Highlighting the devastation of orchards and farmland, with some areas still waterlogged, numerous respondents voiced concerns that they would be unable to plant their next crop, putting their savings at risk, as the Dawn report notes.

The HRCP called on the Punjab government to conduct fair and inclusive damage assessments and to provide urgent support for rehabilitation and housing.

Any officials found responsible for discrepancies must be held accountable. Importantly, tenant farmers and agricultural labourers should be included in all relief and compensation programs, as cited in the Dawn report. (ANI)

