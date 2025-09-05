DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: HRCP pushes for a justice-oriented legal system at landmark conference

Pakistan: HRCP pushes for a justice-oriented legal system at landmark conference

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan] September 5 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) hosted a conference titled "Decolonising the Law: Human Rights and Legal Reform in Pakistan" to examine the enduring legacy of colonial-era legislation and its detrimental impact on Pakistan's governance and judicial systems.

Advertisement

Lawyers, academics, journalists, and activists gathered to emphasise the urgent need for dismantling oppressive laws that continue to marginalise vulnerable communities, according to a post shared by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on the social media platform X.

Opening the session, HRCP chairperson Asad Butt criticised the legislative priorities of the state, pointing out that restrictive laws are quickly passed, while those designed to benefit the public face delays.

Advertisement

HRCP secretary-general Harris Khalique explained how colonial legal systems entrenched societal divides, treating citizens as subjects rather than equal participants.

Delivering the keynote address, former Supreme Court Justice Maqbool Baqer described Pakistan's judiciary as a structure designed to "control rather than protect," urging reforms that remove laws criminalising dissent and ensure judicial independence.

Advertisement

The plenary session featured lawyer Sara Malkani, who highlighted how sedition and preventive detention laws replicate colonial strategies, while researcher Nazish Brohi noted that Pakistan's governance still reflects a "civilising mission" reminiscent of colonial times.

Journalist Akbar Notezai stressed that Balochistan continues to face systemic exploitation and disappearances, likening it to a colony. Lawyer Asfandyar Warraich called freedom of assembly "the fulcrum of all rights," cautioning against restrictive protest laws, as highlighted by HRCP.

Subsequent sessions focused on digital repression, criminal procedure, land tenure, and gender rights. Activist Farieha Aziz and several lawyers criticised the misuse of PECA and sedition laws, which HRCP Council member Sohail Sangi compared to colonial press controls.

Speakers, including Abira Ashfaq, Mudassar Farooq, and Hareem Godil, traced discriminatory provisions, particularly blasphemy-related laws, back to colonial origins. HRCP members Mahnaz Rahman and Sadia Baloch highlighted women's struggles under patriarchal and colonial legal structures, as stated by HRCP

In her concluding remarks, former HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani called for rejecting both colonial and authoritarian traditions to build a legal system rooted in justice and equality. Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Anthony Naveed stressed the importance of reviewing draft laws on religious freedoms to ensure they safeguard, rather than undermine, marginalised communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts