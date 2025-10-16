Pakistan: HRCP raises alarm over deadly Muridke operation, urges transparency, accountability

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 16 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the violent clashes between security forces and the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which escalated following the events of October 8 and culminated in a deadly operation in Muridke, district Sheikhupura, Punjab, in the early hours of October 13.

The clashes resulted in multiple deaths and injuries among both protesters and police personnel.

In a statement posted on X, HRCP criticised the government for the lack of transparency and absence of credible, independent information regarding the Muridke operation, a responsibility it said lies squarely with the state. The rights body underscored that while the TLP has a long record of spreading hate speech and inciting mob violence against religious minorities, this history does not justify the alleged use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies.

"Both the Constitution as well as international law mandate that security forces, even when dispersing violent assemblies, use the minimum necessary force," HRCP stated, urging the government to ensure that all criminal acts are investigated promptly and that those responsible are duly prosecuted.

The commission further called for an "honest and transparent shift in policy" and long-overdue structural reforms to address Pakistan's growing problem of extremist religious violence. It emphasised that the state must now commit to building an inclusive and plural society, as only such a transformation can tackle the deeper malaise of intolerance and radicalisation.

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) sounded the alarm over what it calls the "disturbing normalisation" of alleged police encounters across Punjab, cautioning that such killings are steadily replacing the rule of law. According to HRCP, more than 500 police encounters have taken place in the province since January 2025, resulting in over 670 deaths, a figure higher than in any other province. (ANI)

