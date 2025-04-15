DT
Home / World / Pakistan: Human rights body decries death threats to Baloch journalist

Pakistan: Human rights body decries death threats to Baloch journalist

Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared about death threats being given to a Baloch journalist and called the action of reflecting the escalating repression of freedom of expression in Balochistan.
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared about death threats being given to a Baloch journalist and called the action of reflecting the escalating repression of freedom of expression in Balochistan.

BYC shared the details in a post on X.

"Javed Baloch, a courageous journalist based in Gwadar, Balochistan, has long been committed to upholding journalistic ethics and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities by reporting on local and regional issues. His fearless reporting has shed light on human rights abuses, environmental concerns, and socio-political injustices in Balochistan--subjects often overlooked in mainstream media. Recently, Mr Baloch received a death threat via phone from an individual identifying himself as "Irfan," who claimed affiliation with the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG). According to credible local sources, the individual is connected to Pakistan's intelligence agencies", BYC said on X.

Calling the action a "targeted threat", BYC alleged that this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of intimidation, harassment, and violence faced by journalists in Balochistan.

BYC further observed in its post that the issuance of death threats against journalists constitutes a serious violation of their fundamental rights, particularly the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a state party.

Calling the act of intimidation not only to be endangering the lives of individual journalists but also contributing to silencing of all individual journalist, BYC gave a call to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and international press freedom watchdogs such as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to take cognizance of the threat against Javed Baloch urgently.

BYC also appealed to all national and international organisations working for press freedom and journalist safety to extend protective measures and support to Javed Baloch and advocate for structural reforms that guarantee journalists' safety in conflict-ridden regions like Balochistan.

"Silencing journalistic voices through threats and violence is an assault on truth, accountability, and the democratic process. The safety of journalists is non-negotiable and must be upheld with the utmost urgency", BYC said in its concluding remarks in the post on X.

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

