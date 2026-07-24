Pakistan Human Rights Commission exposes state crackdown on media freedom

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed serious concern over what it called the continued decline of freedom of expression in the country.

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The rights body said the removal of senior journalist Munizae Jahangir's long-running television programme is not an isolated incident but reflects a broader pattern of restrictions on independent journalism.

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Taking to social media platform X, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it is "deeply alarmed" by the continued deterioration of freedom of expression in Pakistan, adding that the walls are steadily closing in on independent journalism.

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The commission urged the Pakistani state to uphold the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression and protect editorial independence.

It also stressed the need to safeguard citizens' right to information and their right to question decisions that affect their lives.

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Referring to the recent removal of senior journalist Munizae Jahangir's long-running programme Spotlight from Aaj Urdu, HRCP said the move should not be viewed as an isolated incident.

Instead, it said the development reflects a broader pattern of curbs on media freedom in the country.

The rights body further stated that such actions reinforce growing concerns that journalists who ask difficult questions or provide space for critical debate are increasingly being pushed out of mainstream media platforms.

Pakistan has long faced criticism from international rights organisations over restrictions on media freedom and freedom of expression.

Journalists in the country have frequently reported intimidation, censorship, enforced disappearances, legal action and pressure from both state and non-state actors.

Several television programmes have reportedly been taken off air, while journalists critical of government policies or powerful institutions have alleged harassment and restrictions on their work.

Media watchdogs have repeatedly expressed concern over shrinking editorial independence, self-censorship and growing curbs on digital and traditional media.

Human rights groups have maintained that these developments undermine the public's right to access independent information and weaken democratic accountability.

The latest concerns raised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan add to the ongoing debate over press freedom and the space available for independent journalism in the country. (ANI)

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