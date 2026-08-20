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Home / World / Pakistan Human Rights Commission highlights growing threats to freedom of expression

Pakistan Human Rights Commission highlights growing threats to freedom of expression

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Journalists, editors, digital media practitioners, artists, academics and human rights defenders from across Pakistan have agreed to form a broad national alliance to counter the escalating assault on freedom of expression in the country, according to a press release issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

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The decision was taken at a roundtable organised by the HRCP with the support of the European Union. The gathering brought together prominent media professionals and rights advocates, including Nasir Zaidi, Azhar Abbas, Husain Naqi, Salima Hashmi and several others.

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The press release shared on X also noted participants' deep concern over what they described as one of the most serious crises facing freedom of expression in Pakistan in recent decades. They highlighted the increasing use of laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), alongside growing censorship, surveillance, restrictions on online speech and shrinking public access to information.

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The participants highlighted that the impact of these restrictions now extends beyond journalists and media organisations, affecting ordinary citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of expression. They warned that intimidation of journalists, pressure on independent media outlets and limitations on digital and regional media have created an increasingly difficult environment for free and open public discourse, according to the HRCP release.

The release also stated that the proposed alliance will bring together journalists' unions, press clubs, freelance and digital journalists, lawyers, artists, civil society organisations and other democratic stakeholders to address these challenges. The coalition aims to coordinate advocacy efforts, strategic litigation, documentation, rapid-response mechanisms and public mobilisation in defence of freedom of expression across Pakistan.

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The meeting agreed on a common reform agenda, calling for changes to laws restricting dissent and online speech, an end to attacks and impunity against journalists, and stronger safeguards for editorial independence. It also called for safer, fairer working conditions for women, freelance and digital media practitioners, the release stated.

The HRCP release said the roundtable called on journalists' unions, associations and press clubs to strengthen legal and emergency support, while urging media organisations to ensure fair wages and safe working conditions. It also stressed protecting regional voices and civic spaces across Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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