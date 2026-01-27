Pakistan: Human Rights Council condemns heavy sentences for prominent human rights lawyers

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) has strongly condemned the decision by Judge Afzal Majoka's court to sentence renowned human rights lawyers Advocate Iman Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha to a combined 17 years in prison, along with fines exceeding 30 million rupees, in the controversial tweet case.

In a statement posted on X, the council said: "This verdict is a dangerous link in the chain of silencing powerful voices advocating for human rights in Pakistan."

HRC-Pakistan highlighted the lifelong dedication of both lawyers to defending vulnerable communities. "Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha have consistently fought for justice, whether challenging enforced disappearances, addressing extrajudicial violence, contesting fake cases against journalists, or protecting the economic rights of street vendors. Their work has spanned the most critical fronts of human rights and the rule of law, including ensuring transparent trials for individuals accused of blasphemy."

The council further stated: "Imposing harsh punishments merely for expressing opinions or tweeting violates international human rights standards and constitutes an attack on the freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Targeting human rights defenders in this way undermines justice, fairness, and Pakistan's reputation internationally."

HRC-Pakistan called on the higher judiciary and relevant authorities to review the decision immediately and put an end to politically motivated cases against human rights defenders. The council also expressed full solidarity with the families of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha, as well as the broader legal community, during this challenging time.

The case highlights Pakistan's worsening human rights situation. Freedom of expression is increasingly under threat, with activists and lawyers facing politically motivated cases for speaking out. Targeting defenders of vulnerable communities undermines justice, erodes the rule of law, and damages Pakistan's international reputation, signalling a growing climate of fear and suppression of dissent. (ANI)

