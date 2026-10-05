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Home / World / Pakistan: Hyderabad’s water, sewerage crisis deepens as residents battle shortages

Pakistan: Hyderabad’s water, sewerage crisis deepens as residents battle shortages

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ANI
Updated At : 02:41 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Sindh [Pakistan] October 5 (ANI): Hyderabad’s prolonged water and sanitation crisis continues to disrupt daily life, with residents in different parts of the city facing severe shortages, contaminated supplies and overflowing sewage, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, some neighbourhoods have been forced to depend on private water tankers, while residents elsewhere complain that foul smelling and visibly contaminated water is reaching their homes through household connections. The situation has raised concerns over the failure to address the city’s worsening water and sewerage infrastructure. Several areas, including parts of Latifabad, HDA Kohsar Housing Society Phases I and II, Daman Kohsar, Mujahid Colony, Iqbal Colony, American Quarters and Hali Road, are reportedly experiencing serious water shortages.

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The crisis is particularly striking in neighbourhoods located close to the Indus River. Residents question why communities situated near a major water source continue to struggle for basic drinking water and are compelled to purchase supplies from tankers. Ageing and damaged water pipelines have remained unrepaired for years. Residents say the worsened network has contributed to the supply of dirty and unpleasant smelling water to homes. Videos allegedly showing discoloured and contaminated water emerging from household taps have also circulated on social media.

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The sewerage situation has added another layer to the crisis. Stagnant sewage has been reported on Qadamgah Maula Ali Road, one of the city’s busy routes, where wastewater remained accumulated from morning until late at night. The stagnant sewage reportedly disrupted commercial activity and created difficulties for pedestrians and motorists using the road, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The worsening sanitation conditions are also raising public health concerns. Figures from the Sindh Health Department show that 46,183 malaria cases were recorded across Hyderabad Division during the first nine months of the year, highlighting the potential health consequences of poor drainage and stagnant water, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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