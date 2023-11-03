Pakistan, IMF commence negotiations for release of USD 710 million second tranche of USD 3 billion loan

PTI

Islamabad, November 3

Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have kicked off the much-awaited loan review talks for the release of the USD 710 million second tranche of a USD 3 billion bailout package on a generally positive note.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, led their sides to the opening round of two-week-long negotiations to discuss the next tranche based on Pakistan's performance in the first quarter that started in July.

Porter "appreciated the government's commitment" to meeting the first-quarter targets, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement after the meeting, which has set the stage for a deep dive into forward-looking reforms under a nine-month bailout package, slated to be completed in March next year.

He also "commended the government's efforts and measures taken in some critical areas" and underscored the importance of continuing these efforts to stay on track for ensuring the country's economic stability, the ministry said.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, Porter enquired the Pakistani authorities about the next general elections and the functioning of the Special Investment Facilitation Council -- the two most crucial issues that affected the country's political and economic landscapes.

Hours after the IMF-Pakistan opening session on Thursday, it was announced that Pakistan's general elections will be held on February 8, ending uncertainty over the much-awaited polls in the cash-strapped country.

The announcement came after the election commission officials met President Arif Alvi at the directives of the Supreme Court.

