Islamabad [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan has imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), following presidential approval of recommendations submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet.

Dawn, citing an official statement from the President's Office, reported the severe intervention was authorised under Articles 232 and 234 of the Pakistani Constitution, effectively stripping the opposition-ruled provincial government of its powers and centralising control under federal authority.

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Shortly after the proclamation, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was reportedly taken into custody, according to claims by KP Information Minister Shafi Jan, who was accompanying the CM on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march.

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The administrative takeover was immediately followed by a security crackdown across the province. Dawn, citing sources in the telecom sector, reported that mobile network and data services were throttled or shut down in selected urban pockets, though a total province-wide blackout was not enforced.

Heavy police presence and shipping container barricades were thrown up along key access routes, particularly around Peshawar.

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Escalating the political crisis, KP Information Minister Shafi Jan claimed shortly after the emergency decree that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who had been leading the PTI's long march, was taken into custody by security personnel, Dawn reported.

In a swift bureaucratic overhaul, the federal setup formally installed Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan as the new KP chief secretary and transferred senior officer Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada to the province to oversee operations under federal direction.

Islamabad moved to justify the constitutional crackdown by asserting that the provincial setup had become a liability to national stability.

Following an emergency federal cabinet session, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) accused the PTI-led leadership of "deliberate indifference in the war against terrorism," citing a rapidly "deteriorating situation of terrorism" in KP.

The President's Office echoed these assertions, noting that President Asif Ali Zardari signed off on the summary after evaluating security intelligence reports and citing the absolute "failure of negotiations with government delegations."

The imposition of governor's rule marks the boiling point of long-standing friction between the PML-N-led central government and KP's PTI administration, particularly over counterterrorism operations and dialogue with the Afghan Taliban.

According to Dawn, the structural breakdown intensified after bilateral talks collapsed on October 3, with Islamabad accusing the provincial administration of failing to counter militant threats, while the PTI maintained that it was being unilaterally excluded from key security policies and opposed military offensives within the region.

Last week, Dawn reported that the Pakistan government was "seriously considering" the imposition of an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in light of the worsening security situation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest march on Islamabad.

The ruling coalition warned of sending the PTI-led provincial administration in KP to governor’s rule or a state of emergency if the provincial leadership fails to call off its planned march to Islamabad on October 4, Dawn reported.

The march, organised to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, emerged as a major point of confrontation between the federal government and the opposition. (ANI)

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