Pakistan: Imran Khan tells CM Ali Amin to block military operation in KP, tribal areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has issued a "clear message" to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that the federal government must not be allowed to launch another military operation in the province and its tribal areas, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

Imran's remarks came as security forces, backed by artillery and gunship helicopters, launched 'Operation Sarbakaf' earlier this week in the Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district. A three-day curfew was imposed in the region, triggering strong reactions from PTI leadership.

In a message posted on his official X account--which is not operated by him--Imran Khan said, "I convey a clear message to Ali Amin that the federation must not be allowed to conduct another military operation in KP and the tribal areas. Confrontation between the army and the people destroys the institution of the army. Operations are not a solution to any problem. Issues should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the system there."

Advertisement

He further stated, "Afghanistan is our Muslim neighbouring country. Relations with them should also be improved, and issues should be addressed through discussions," Dawn reported.

Responding to the directive, CM Gandapur stated on his personal X account that he had hosted the first of several jirgas focused on restoring law and order in the province, keeping Imran Khan's views in mind. Earlier in the week, Gandapur had appeared to support a "targeted operation" against militants--an apparent U-turn from the party's official stance denouncing the Bajaur operation as unconstitutional and a "dangerous replay of past mistakes," according to Dawn.

Advertisement

The KP Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on X that regional jirgas had begun, with participation from tribal elders and elected representatives from Khyber and Orakzai districts, as well as tribal subdivisions like Darra Adam Khel and Hassan Khel. Dawn reported that the jirga was attended by 150 tribal elders, six MPAs, three MNAs, and one senator, along with the KP chief secretary, inspector general of police, and other senior officials.

According to the statement, the jirga put forward several recommendations, including ensuring unity against terrorism, rejecting displacement amid military operations, and linking development to restoration of peace. "Development is linked to peace and it will accelerate when peace is restored," the statement said.

"No one has asked for any resources of the province, including minerals, nor has it been given to anyone, nor will it be given to anyone," the CM Office clarified.

The jirga also recommended to the federal government that arrangements be made to send a delegation of the provincial government and tribal elders to negotiate with Afghanistan. The statement added, "The jirga should receive resources and cooperation to achieve this," Dawn reported.

The CM Office announced that the next regional jirgas will be held in Mohmand and Bajaur districts, followed by others in North and South Waziristan, and Kurram district. "Immediately after the regional jirgas, a grand jirga will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister," the statement said, as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)