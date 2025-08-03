Pakistan intensifies crackdown in third phase of Afghan deportations

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): The Pakistani government has intensified the third phase of its forced deportation drive targeting Afghan migrants, with operations now gaining momentum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following similar actions in Sindh and Punjab, Tolo News reported.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, "All provincial governments are instructed that from now on, the presence of Afghan nationals without valid visas and passports in Pakistan is illegal, and they must be arrested and deported."

Tolo News quoted Mohammad Hashim Maiwandwal, head of the temporary Omari camp in Torkham township, as saying: "Organized arrangements have been made for the returnees. All committees are providing services efficiently. The transport committee covers travel expenses and ensures they reach their respective provinces. The finance committee provides them with 8,000 to 10,000 Afghanis. The health committee has set up clinics for treatment, and the temporary housing committee has installed tents for their accommodation."

Despite these arrangements, several Afghan families holding valid Proof of Registration (PoR) cards have recounted incidents of mistreatment at the hands of Pakistani officials. Ziaul Haq, one of the deportees, told Tolo News, "We were very happy to return to our homeland. This is our own land. In Pakistan, Afghan refugees are treated with no dignity and are humiliated."

Another deportee, Hedayatullah, shared his ordeal, saying: "I got a call from home saying to come quickly because our belongings had been packed. We were treated very badly there, despite having PoR cards and legal documents."

Inzamamul Haq, a 28-year-old resident of Kunar province, was recently deported with his family from Punjab after living in Pakistan for four decades. "When we reached the checkpoint, they demanded 200,000 Pakistani rupees. They gave us two days, took our documents, and when our vehicle arrived, they took the money, returned our documents, and deported us," he told Tolo News.

This latest phase of forced deportations unfolds as the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future. (ANI)

