DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Pakistan intensifies crackdown on Baloch Activists, BYC Leader's Father abducted, UN raises alarm

Pakistan intensifies crackdown on Baloch Activists, BYC Leader's Father abducted, UN raises alarm

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 6 (ANI): Mir Bashir Ahmed, the father of Sabiha Baloch, a senior leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was forcibly taken on April 5, 2025, after being summoned by Syed Fazal Bukhari, the SP of Hub, The Balochistan Post reported. Despite his disappearance nearly three months ago, Sabiha Baloch has vowed to continue her political struggle, refusing to bow to pressure or threats.

Advertisement

In a recent statement posted on the social media platform X, Sabiha Baloch revealed that her father complied with the summons without hesitation, believing he had nothing to hide. However, upon arrival, he was allegedly told he would not be released unless she resigned from her role in the BYC or surrendered herself. "He went without hesitation because he is not a criminal," she wrote, describing the act as "unlawful, immoral, and inhumane," The Balochistan Post reported.

She further accused the police officer involved of acting "not as an officer of the law, but as an agent of abduction." Marking the day of Ashura, she stated, "I pray that those who orchestrate and enable such cruelty meet justice, not only in this world but in the hereafter."

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, Sahiba Baloch denounced the pressure tactics used against her family and emphasised that the struggle for Baloch rights is rooted in moral values that cannot be suppressed through coercion. "No matter how powerful the oppressor may seem, their greed becomes their weakness," she added.

The Balochistan Post also reported that UN Special Rapporteurs issued a joint statement in April expressing grave concern over the enforced disappearance of Mir Bashir Ahmed and the threats facing Sabiha Baloch herself. The experts called on Pakistani authorities to stop the retaliation and ensure her safety.

Advertisement

As of now, Mir Bashir's whereabouts remain unknown, and his family continues to demand his immediate and unconditional release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts