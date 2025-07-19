Pakistan Interior Minister Naqvi says government will not extend Afghan refugee cards

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the government will not renew Proof of Registration (POR) cards issued to Afghan refugees and that deported individuals will be blacklisted from re-entering the country, Khaama Press reported.

Naqvi made the remarks on Friday during an informal interaction with journalists in Islamabad, signalling a clear and firm policy shift in Pakistan's immigration framework, according to Khaama Press.

The interior minister stated that "the government will not extend the Proof of Registration (POR) cards issued to Afghan refugees" and added that "deported individuals will be placed on a blacklist, barring their re-entry into Pakistan."

According to Khaama Press, the move is part of broader changes in immigration policy aimed at tightening border and residency controls. Pakistani authorities began expelling Afghan refugees last year, and the process has continued in waves, affecting thousands of Afghan families.

Human rights groups and international observers have raised concerns over the humanitarian impact of the policy, especially for vulnerable groups like women and children. Khaama Press noted that critics argue the deportations are being carried out abruptly and without adequate consideration for individual security or humanitarian needs.

The Pakistani government, however, maintains that the measures are essential for national security and the enforcement of lawful migration, Khaama Press reported. Despite the criticism, officials have shown no indication of revisiting or halting the ongoing deportations.

Khaama Press added that with regional instability continuing, the international community is under increasing pressure to help forge sustainable and humane solutions to the ongoing refugee crisis. Diplomats and aid agencies have called for renewed engagement to address the root causes of displacement and ensure legal protections for those at risk.

The new policy direction, as outlined by Naqvi, is expected to significantly impact the lives of thousands of Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan under refugee status, with long-term implications for regional humanitarian and security dynamics. (ANI)

