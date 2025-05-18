DT
Pakistan International Airlines launches direct Lahore-Paris flights

ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of a direct flight from Lahore to Paris, starting June 18, ARY News reported.

According to PIA management, the weekly flight will operate from Lahore to Paris. The PIA already operates two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris.

PIA has reportedly been operating profitably since March 2024, Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar highlighted at the National Assembly during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqi, Zeb Jaffar stated that irresponsible statements made on the floor of the House in the past had damaged the reputation and business of the airline. "The consequences of those remarks were felt by the country," she added.

Jaffar said PIA has now resumed flights to the European Union, including two destinations in Europe, such as Paris.

She futher mentioned that the government had engaged in dialogue with the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which paved the way for restarting flights to Paris. Talks with UK aviation authorities are also underway.

According to ARY News, discussions are also ongoing with Turkish Airlines, which is expected to benefit Pakistani travellers. The government is actively working to expand PIA's network to profitable routes, including the Middle East and North Africa.

She added that efforts to make the national airline more profitable are continuing, and their impact will become more visible in the coming months.

Earlier, PIA introduced direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan. The flights will operate twice a week, departing every Saturday and Wednesday.

To introduce the new route, PIA organised an event for travel agents and tour operators, providing them with flight details and benefits, as per ARY News. The direct air link will make it easier for people to travel between the two countries. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

