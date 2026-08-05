Pakistan introduces new restrictions on foreign media; makes NOC mandatory for reporting outside Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): Pakistan has introduced new restrictions on foreign media personnel, making it mandatory for journalists working for international media organisations to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before travelling outside Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for news coverage.

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The guidelines, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB), lay down a comprehensive framework for the registration, accreditation and movement of foreign media organisations and journalists operating in the country.

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According to Dawn, all foreign journalists, media professionals and other personnel already registered or accredited with the Ministry's External Publicity (EP) Wing will now be required to secure a mandatory NOC from the EP Wing before travelling to any other city to produce news reports, documentaries, films, videos or social media content for official purposes.

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The guidelines exempt Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from the NOC requirement. For leisure travel to Abbottabad and Murree, journalists may obtain an NOC from the EP Wing upon request, with approvals expected within three working days.

The new rules apply to international print, electronic and digital media organisations, including web-based platforms and social media outlets.

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Under the guidelines, all journalists associated with foreign media organisations must register through the EP Wing's designated online registration and accreditation portal. Pakistani journalists residing abroad and contributing to foreign media are also required to apply through the portal while routing their applications through the nearest Pakistani diplomatic mission.

The regulations further mandate registration for production houses, companies, freelancers, fixers and non-journalists providing services to foreign media in Pakistan. The ministry clarified that registration only establishes professional recognition and does not confer any official status.

According to the EP Wing, "EP Wing reserves the right to approve or reject any Accreditation application. The journalists can appeal to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in such cases."

The guidelines also state, "All foreign/international media personnel already accredited or registered with EP Wing shall be required a mandatory NOC from EP Wing for movement to any other city (except Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi) in case they are going to produce a news content, story, video, film, documentary or social media content for their official use."

The ministry said registered journalists would receive QR-enabled PVC accreditation cards, which would facilitate access to official government events and premises. Registration cards are expected to be issued within seven working days, while accreditation cards may take four to six weeks, according to Dawn.

The latest measures come amid heightened scrutiny over media access in Pakistan following reports of protests, disruptions and alleged use of force during the local election process in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Human rights and press freedom organisations, including Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ Asia), have expressed concern over alleged restrictions on journalists, communication shutdowns, enforced disappearances of media personnel and limitations on foreign media coverage surrounding the protests. Amnesty International has also called for an independent investigation into reports of excessive force against demonstrators in Rawalakot.

India has highlighted contrasting developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and PoJK. Jammu and Kashmir-based human rights activist Taslima Akhtar said the security situation in the Union Territory had improved significantly since August 2019, while expressing concern over reports of violence against civilians and restrictions on peaceful protesters in PoJK. (ANI)

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