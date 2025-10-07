DT
Home / World / Pakistan is a "toxic jelly state," says former MoS for MEA MJ Akbar

Pakistan is a "toxic jelly state," says former MoS for MEA MJ Akbar

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said that Pakistan is a "jelly state", as it abandoned its rich Indus Valley Civilisation.

Akbar, while talking to ANI, said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also agreed with him as he opined that Pakistan tried to create an artificial society, causing it to become brittle.

"No, you see what has happened, Pakistan has become a dysfunctional state because it has abandoned the Indus Valley Civilisation. It does not recognise it as part of its culture, cultural inheritance. It has abandoned what is known as the Ganga Jamuna culture or Ganga Jamuni culture. It is trying to create an artificial culture and therefore it has created an artificial society which has become brittle, which the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh referred to in my earlier book and recalled that I have called Pakistan a jelly state," he said.

"A jelly state is something that always remains unstable. Butter will melt, jelly will not melt. But a jelly will never be stable and because it is a nuclear power, it will be a toxic jelly state," he said.

While talking about US President Donald Trump's peace plan in Gaza, he said that before declaring victory in the region, one has to ensure the disarmament of Hamas.

"Well, you know the peace plan will eventually be successful if it can establish the contours of peace. And the contours of peace have to include some form of a Palestinian state. And I think the disarmament of Hamas will not be that much of a problem because I think there is enough of agreement on that side. But whether oh Israel is ready to accept a Palestinian state is something that I think is still a part of the negotiations. oh if you are wise in that region, you always must be careful before declaring success," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

