"Pakistan is going to get more isolated": Former envoy on BLA attacks, death of Abu Qatal

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Indian experts have weighed in on the recent incidents in Pakistan, including the killing of Pakistani army personnel by Baloch insurgents and the death of Abu Qatal, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

Former diplomat Suresh K Goel noted that attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army against the Pakistan Army are increasing, highlighting the BLA's intensifying efforts against the Pakistani Army.

"Clearly, there have been a number of deaths. Two things have become very clear from what is happening. Number one, attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army against the Pakistan Army are increasing, and this is the second attack in a matter of days," said Goel.

He said that the increase in the number of such events highlights that the BLA is intensifying its attacks against the Pakistani Army.

Goel also pointed out that even if Pakistan's Army can handle these incidents with force, the voice of the Balochistan people demanding their rights will only grow louder.

He also noted that as Pakistan is depending on China under several aspects, "If China finds that its stay in Pakistan becomes untenable, Pakistan is going to get even more isolated."

He highlighted how the support being given to Pakistan from Gulf countries is also dwindling due to this.

A terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Balochistan's Noshki district on Sunday left five people dead, including three FC personnel and two civilians, Dawn reported.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, which is part of a recent surge in terrorist violence in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

The attack involved an explosion followed by a suicide bombing. Security forces responded quickly, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber.

Security sources said an "explosion and a suicide attack" claimed the lives of three FC personnel and two civilians. In immediate retaliatory action, the security forces killed four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, Dawn reported citing PTV News.

On the reports of LeT terrorist and Hafiz Saeed's nephew, Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan, Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande said, "Abu Qatal has been shot down by unknown gunmen in Jhelum area of Pakistan."

"Qatal was instrumental in causing many terror activities and operated more in Poonch and Rajouri and he was involved in the killing of many civilians including the 2024 Reasi Bus attack. He was also responsible for many other terror activities in Jammu. This was because he had a hatred towards the Hindus... Every person who does terror activities should meet the same end", she further added.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Qatal, charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the January 2023 Rajouri attacks, has been shot dead in Pakistan after an assailant opened fire on his vehicle on the Mangla-Jhelum Road, local media reported on Sunday. An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night, according to a report in Islamabad-based outlet The News International. (ANI)

