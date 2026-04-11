Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI): Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy strongly criticised Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's now-deleted social media post, calling it "outrageous and completely unacceptable" and interpreting it as a call for the annihilation of Israel by a nuclear-armed state.

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In an interview with ANI, Levy said the remarks have alarmed many in Israel, while also reflecting what he claimed is a broader perception held in India that Pakistan is "not a good-faith actor but an aggressive state that systematically supports terrorism."

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"The Pakistani Defence Minister's statement is outrageous and completely unacceptable. Israel is interpreting it, rightly, as a call for the annihilation of our country by a nuclear-armed state. This is reminding a lot of Israelis what most Indians know, which is that Pakistan is not a good-faith actor. It is an aggressive state that systematically supports terrorism. It is not a good-faith mediator in these negotiations with Iran," he said.

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Levy further alleged that Pakistan's involvement in international mediation efforts could set a "dangerous precedent," potentially elevating its status as a global power broker in ways that could impact regional security dynamics.

"It is an ally of Iran that is trying to build a radical Islamic axis that will threaten Israel and India alike. I think Indians should be deeply concerned about the increased role that Pakistan is getting internationally from the mediation of the talks with Iran. It is setting a very dangerous precedent that is turning Pakistan into a global power broker and peacemaker in a way that is going to lead countries to throw their support behind Pakistan, to dismiss India's own security concerns, where we know now the mask has come off," he said.

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Levy also claimed that Pakistan's conduct and rhetoric raise serious security concerns given its nuclear status.

"This is a country with nuclear weapons that is openly calling for the destruction of Israel and, of course, has subjected India to so much of that support for terrorism and aggression in the past," he added.

Levy's reaction comes in response to Khawaja Asif's post on X, in which the Pakistani Defence Minister referred to Israel as "evil and a curse for humanity," accused it of committing genocide in Lebanon ahead of talks in Islamabad, and expressed hope that those responsible for the creation of Israel "burn in hell."

The post also described Israel as a "cancerous state" before being deleted following widespread backlash.

The Pakistan Defence Minister's statement has put the fragile ceasefire at more risk, even before the commencement of the negotiations in Islamabad.

Further, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar rebuked Pakistan over its Defence Minister's statement, calling the Jewish state "cancerous", which Sa'ar said is "calling for Israel's annihilation."

"Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to "mediate peace". Calling the Jewish state "cancerous" is effectively calling for its annihilation. Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar said in a post on X. (ANI)

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