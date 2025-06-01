"Pakistan is nurturing, nourishing and promoting terrorism": BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, a member of an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said their talks focused on fighting terrorism and India's stand on the issue.

She said Pakistan is supporting terrorism and does not want peace and normalcy within the boundaries of India.

Speaking to ANI, Aparajita Sarangi said, "This is the last leg of the tour...we have covered four countries before this. It is a great experience in Malaysia too...we met a cross-section of people...today we met members of the Indian diaspora...we came here to talk about terrorism and India's stand on terrorism...Pakistan has been indulging in terrorist activities for quite some time, and it doesn't want peace and normalcy within the boundaries of India. It did not like the growth in J&K...Pakistan is nurturing, nourishing and promoting terrorism...one good thing, there is almost a consensus in all these five countries, whomsoever we have gone to and spoken to...nobody wants terrorism...everybody came forward and said that we must combat terrorism unitedly..."

Additionally, the all-party delegation visited Ramkrishna Mission and paid floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

