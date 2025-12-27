DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Islamabad erupts in protest as landowners accuse CDA of stripping them of legal rights

Pakistan: Islamabad erupts in protest as landowners accuse CDA of stripping them of legal rights

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Hundreds of landowners from Islamabad's C-16 and H-16 sectors in Pakistan staged a protest rejecting the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) recently announced Built-Up Property (BuP) awards, calling them discriminatory and detached from ground realities, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the protest was triggered after reports emerged that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might inaugurate the Jinnah Medical Complex and Daanish University in H-16.

Advertisement

The news mobilised affected residents, who gathered in large numbers to voice their anger over what they described as years of injustice. The protesters argued that, unlike earlier sectors such as C-13, C-14 and C-15, where BuP awards were granted based on existing structures, the CDA has now relied on outdated satellite imagery from 2008 to determine compensation.

Advertisement

They maintained that this approach ignores the present-day reality, as families have expanded and additional houses have been built over the past decade.

Under the land acquisition policy introduced in 2008-09, landowners were promised one kanal of developed land in exchange for four kanals acquired, along with a five-marla plot for every 300 square feet of constructed area.

Advertisement

However, demonstrators said the CDA delayed announcing BuP awards for years and has now imposed restrictive conditions that deprive many rightful claimants of compensation.

"This is a clear injustice," said protester Asim Mahmood, adding that if the awards had been announced on time, families would not be facing uncertainty today.

He also criticised the compensation rates, noting that land acquired for a few hundred thousand rupees per kanal has since been sold by the CDA for tens of millions.

Representatives of the Affected Persons Alliance demanded immediate withdrawal of the new BuP notifications and called for compensation to be reassessed at current market rates.

They warned of further protests if their concerns were ignored, as highlighted by Dawn.

Responding to the criticism, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani stated that the authority relied on 2008 satellite imagery provided by SUPARCO to determine lawful ownership.

He said any construction carried out after that period was illegal and therefore ineligible for compensation.

Despite the clarification, protesters remain unconvinced, insisting that the policy unfairly penalises genuine residents and reflects deeper governance failures in urban land management, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts