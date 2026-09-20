Pakistan: Islamabad police detain 4 Tehreek-e-Insaf workers ahead of September 27 protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Islamabad police have taken four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and workers into custody ahead of the party's planned September 27 protest with their primary demand for immediate release of party founder Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, with authorities stepping up preparations and surveillance in the capital, Dawn reported.

A police officer told Dawn that the four activists were arrested under separate charges following a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector.

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The charges include Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to attempted murder; Section 506(ii), concerning criminal intimidation involving threats to cause death or grievous hurt; Section 148, relating to rioting while armed with a deadly weapon; Section 149, concerning offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly in pursuit of a common object; Section 353, concerning assault or criminal force against a public servant; and Section 186, relating to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, citing the police, they received information that PTI workers were holding a meeting related to the September 27 protest at a property dealer's office in the E-16 area.

Following the information, a police team was constituted to conduct a raid at the premises and make the arrests.

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Police alleged that the PTI workers resisted the raid and assaulted members of the police team, claiming that they tore the officers' uniforms and held them hostage.

Officials from the police and capital administration have meanwhile begun preparations to deal with the PTI's planned countrywide protest.

A meeting was held at the Central Police Office in Islamabad to review security arrangements and formulate a plan to prevent disruption linked to the protest. The meeting was attended by concerned police officers, who discussed matters related to the security preparations, according to Dawn.

As part of the preparations, capital police have also been gathering information about the planned protest, including the political party's preparations and the activities of its leaders, workers and activists.

Vigilance and intelligence-gathering measures have been expanded to guest houses, inns, bus terminals and potential contractors who could provide food, water, accommodation and transportation for protesters, as reported by Dawn.

The police units with jurisdiction over these areas have been instructed to monitor such contractors, while intelligence wings, including the Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department, have also been placed on alert.

Authorities are also collecting information on PTI leaders, activists and workers whose details are already available with them.

Surveillance has additionally been mounted around the residences and other locations where PTI leaders, activists and workers are staying, according to the report, as part of preparations ahead of the September 27 protest.

The latest arrests and security measures come as Islamabad authorities prepare for the planned demonstration, with police and intelligence units monitoring activities and gathering information in the run-up to the protest. (ANI)

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