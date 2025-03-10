Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Pakistan has been added to the prestigious Civicus Monitor's human rights watchlist for 2025 due to a significant deterioration in its civil space and an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

The decision highlights the country's troubling human rights record, with particular concerns over the arbitrary targeting of human rights activists, journalists, and political opponents by the authorities, as reported by the Dawn.

The Dawn reported that in a statement issued by Civicus, a global coalition dedicated to promoting and defending civil society space, Pakistan joins several other nations, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Italy, and the United States, which are also experiencing rapid declines in civic freedoms.

The Civicus Monitor listed Pakistan's status as "repressed" due to escalating government actions that have restricted political freedom and civil rights.

Pakistan's inclusion in the watchlist follows a series of troubling developments, such as the criminalization of activists, suppression of opposition groups, and the stifling of protests by ethnic and minority groups. The authorities have also imposed digital restrictions, further curtailing the space for free expression, the Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn, Civicus highlighted the recent case of Mahrang Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer. Both individuals face politically motivated charges, which Civicus decries as part of a broader attempt by the government to silence dissent and suppress opposition voices.

Rajavelu Karunanithi, Civicus' Advocacy and Campaign Officer for Asia, strongly condemned these actions, calling the charges against both activists a "political witch-hunt."

"The government must immediately drop these fabricated charges and revoke the ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM)," Karunanithi said. The PTM, a political movement advocating for the rights of the Pashtun people, has faced significant government repression in recent years.

The suppression of protests was not limited to the political opposition but also extended to ethnic and minority groups, particularly the Sindh and Baloch communities, who have faced heavy-handed crackdowns from authorities. Civicus views these actions as clear violations of Pakistan's commitments under international human rights law, the Dawn cited.

A critical issue raised by the monitor is the targeting of journalists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Journalists have been accused of spreading "false narratives against state institutions," a vague charge often used to justify censorship, the Dawn reported.

Civicus expressed concerns that amendments to PECA in January 2025 further tightened the government's control over free speech, allowing authorities to intensify their crackdown on independent media.

These actions, Civicus argues, are not only inconsistent with Pakistan's international human rights obligations but also violate the recommendations made by the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) in October 2024. The UNHRC called on Pakistan to take concrete steps to safeguard the rights to peaceful assembly and free expression, the Dawn reported.

Karunanithi concluded by urging the Pakistani government to reverse its course and ensure the protection of fundamental rights. "The authorities must protect the rights to peaceful assembly and expression and ensure that those responsible for these violations are held accountable." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)