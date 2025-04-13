Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has sought clarification from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its attempts to establish contact with the establishment, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Friday, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza said that his party has reservations if PTI seeks to ally with them and has contacts with the establishment simultaneously.

He noted that JUI-F wants any contacts and talks to be on behalf of the alliance platform and that an understanding needs to be reached if his party and PTI are moving forward together.

Advertisement

Murtaza said that PTI leader Humayun Mohmand has denied the party's contacts with the establishment. However, he said that JUI-F still wants PTI leader Asad Qasier's clarification on the issue.

He said, "We have no issues with their [PTI's] contacts [with establishment], but we will step back from [any] alliance [if that's the case]," Geo News reported.

Advertisement

Murtaza's remarks come after PTI Senator Azam Swati said that he has started contacting the establishment after PTI founder Imran Khan allowed him to do so.

In a video statement, Azam Swati said that Imran Khan had asked him to hold talks with the establishment and directed him to keep the details regarding the discussions confidential, ARY News reported.

He said that although Imran Khan has publicly criticised the establishment on social media, behind-the-scenes efforts were being made to hold talks. Azam Swati said that Imran Khan had asked him to be well-prepared for such discussions, similar to previous instances where sensitive matters had been addressed, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F and the PTI who share a bitter political past have found common ground against "rigged" elections held on February 8 last year. The two parties have held multiple meetings and have been in talks to forge an anti-government alliance for some time now. However, issues and reservations continue between the two parties who have yet to settle their differences and reach a consensus on any alliance framework. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)