Pakistan: Karachi drowns in filth a week after Eid as civic authorities face fresh criticism

Karachi [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): Seven days after Eid al-Adha, large parts of Karachi continue to struggle with uncollected animal remains and household garbage, exposing what residents describe as a major failure of the city's sanitation management system. Several neighbourhoods remain plagued by overflowing waste, foul odours and worsening hygienic conditions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, areas including Pir Colony, FC Area, Liaquatabad No. 4, Dak Khana, Sindhi Hotel, Soldier Bazaar, Landhi, Lyari, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, North Karachi and New Karachi continue to face severe waste disposal issues.

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In many localities, garbage has accumulated into massive heaps, with residents describing them as "mountains of waste".

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Among the worst-affected areas is Pir Colony, where a temporary dumping site established by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) remains reportedly turned into a major garbage hotspot.

Residents alleged that routine household waste was also discarded at the site, causing animal offal to become buried beneath layers of refuse and worsening sanitary conditions. Residents further claimed that sanitation workers were largely absent during the first two days of Eid, allowing waste to pile up unchecked.

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While some cleanup activity began on the third day after Friday prayers, many garbage dumps remain untouched. Significant quantities of waste are still visible across several parts of the locality.

In Orangi Town, residents said cleanliness conditions varied from one neighbourhood to another. While some areas saw adequate waste removal, sectors such as Orangi Town No. 7 and No. 13 continue to suffer from poor sanitation and delayed garbage collection, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Similarly, residents of Soldier Bazaar and Garden complained that waste collection teams were active only during the initial days of Eid before disappearing from the streets, leaving behind large piles of garbage.

Concerns have also grown over the lack of fumigation, disinfectant spraying and lime treatment in many affected areas, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)