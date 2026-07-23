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Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi faces monsoon flood threat as slow drain cleaning raises concerns

Pakistan: Karachi faces monsoon flood threat as slow drain cleaning raises concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 02:03 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): As the monsoon season begins, concerns are mounting over Karachi's preparedness for flooding, with experts warning that sluggish progress in cleaning stormwater drains could leave the city vulnerable despite forecasts of below-normal rainfall, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is expected to receive rainfall between July and September, although precipitation is likely to remain below average this year.

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However, the city has historically witnessed severe urban flooding even after relatively light rainfall, with as little as 15 millimetres causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption and business losses, The Express Tribune reported.

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Environmental expert and Climate Action Centre Director Yasir Hussain said the annual drain-cleaning exercise has failed to provide a sustainable solution.

He argued that authorities should focus on long-term rainwater harvesting measures, including rooftop water storage, injection wells and small dams, while restoring natural waterways and removing encroachments to improve groundwater recharge and reduce flooding.

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Regional planner Syed Nawaz-ul-Huda attributed Karachi's recurring flood crisis to decades of unplanned urban expansion, illegal settlements, encroachments, sewerage connections and indiscriminate garbage dumping that have severely weakened the city's natural drainage network.

He stressed that stronger local governance, adequate funding, regular drain maintenance and strict action against illegal dumping are essential to address the problem, The Express Tribune reported.

A report by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) identified 19 major locations that experience severe waterlogging during heavy rainfall, including Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nursery, Karsaz, Natha Khan, Airport area, Gurumandir, NIPA Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Karimabad and Liaquatabad. Several other neighbourhoods, including Surjani Town, Safoora Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, Lyari and Saddar, also remain highly vulnerable during the monsoon season.

According to The Express Tribune, KMC officials said the annual drain-cleaning campaign began on June 29 and will continue until the end of September.

The civic body is cleaning 45 major stormwater drains, while town administrations are responsible for another 512 smaller drains, with authorities claiming efforts are underway to clear key blockage points before peak monsoon rainfall. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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