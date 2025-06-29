Pakistan: Karachi faces risk of urban flooding due to rains

Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): With monsoon torrents continuing in Karachi for the third consecutive day, Geo News reported that the accumulation of water in low-lying areas and the disruption of the routine life of residents.

As per Geo News, following the downpour, several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced water accumulation, raising questions about the Sindh government's earlier claims of adequate monsoon preparedness.

Pakistan's weather department also forecast intermittent rain for Karachi on Sunday, with the possibility of moderate to isolated heavy falls in some areas.

For Monday, the Met Office predicts cloudy conditions across the city with chances of light rain or drizzle.

According to Geo News, localities such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, DHA, Clifton, Tariq Road, and North Nazimabad were among those where moderate to heavy rainfall was reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that heavy rainfall in the port city could disrupt daily activities, cause urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and damage electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

"Heavy downpours/windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, urban flooding, water logging in low-lying areas and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels, etc. during the forecast period," Met Office further warned.

According to a report by the UNDP, weather-related disasters have become frequent, intense, and unpredictable, leading to the destruction of lives, vital infrastructures, homes, and businesses. Rising sea levels put low-lying areas at risk of floods.

UNDP noted in its report that these frequent and unpredictable changes in weather conditions severely affect food security, livelihoods, health, clean water, energy, medicines, and other ecosystem services for people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable communities.

UNDP reported that the variability in climate and weather patterns has increased the frequency of disasters in Pakistan. (ANI)

