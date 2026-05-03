icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi faces severe water crisis as major supply lines burst after power failure

Pakistan: Karachi faces severe water crisis as major supply lines burst after power failure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): The densely populated metropolis, home to more than 30 million people, has been facing a severe water crisis as supply has remained suspended in several neighbourhoods for the last six days, further intensifying hardships for residents amid the scorching and relentless summer heat, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

Advertisement

The crisis began on April 27 following a major power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station, which caused three primary water transmission lines to burst.

Advertisement

While repair work on Line No. 5 has been completed, restoration efforts on Line No. 1 and Line No. 2 were still underway even after six days.

Advertisement

Because of this disruption, water supply has been halted in multiple parts of the city, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Chanesar Goth, among other areas, TET reported.

The Karachi Water and Sanitation Corporation (KWSC) stated that, due to the breakdown and continuing repair operations, seven pumping stations at the Dhabeji facility are currently out of service, resulting in a significant shortfall in water supply across the metropolis.

Advertisement

KWSC added that work is ongoing to complete the repairs, with water restoration possibly beginning by Sunday. However, officials cautioned that regular water supply is expected to fully resume only 24 hours after the repair process is completed, as cited by the TET report.

According to TET, water supply interruptions are expected to persist across the city for the next three to four days, further aggravating conditions for residents already struggling with the crisis.

Earlier, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal unveiled a comprehensive and multi-dimensional national strategy designed to tackle Pakistan's worsening water crisis, stressing the importance of a coordinated and science-based approach to ensure sustainable water resources for the future, according to The Express Tribune (TET).

Speaking at the "Roundtable Consultation on National Water Security" held on Wednesday under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative, the minister said Pakistan's water crisis is not solely about scarcity but is also significantly linked to persistent mismanagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts