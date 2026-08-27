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Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi grinds to a halt as power, water protests leave thousands stranded

Pakistan: Karachi grinds to a halt as power, water protests leave thousands stranded

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): Karachi witnessed yet another day of public frustration on Monday as protests over prolonged electricity and water shortages brought traffic to a standstill across several parts of the city.

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Thousands of commuters remained stranded for hours, while ambulances were also caught in traffic jams created by road blockades. The Express Tribune reported that multiple demonstrations erupted at key locations, exposing the growing strain on the city's already fragile civic infrastructure.

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According to traffic police, residents protesting power outages blocked Manghopir Road near Good Luck Marriage Hall, disrupting movement towards the Lyari Expressway toll plaza.

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The closure triggered heavy congestion around Lasbela Chowk, Nishtar Road, Gurumandir, Teen Hatti and Nazimabad. The Express Tribune reported that another demonstration took place around 5:30 pm outside a K-Electric office near Darul Uloom Korangi, where protesters blocked both sides of 8,000 Road between Korangi and Murtaza Chowrangi.

K-Electric, however, attributed part of the electricity crisis to widespread bill defaults and power theft.

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A company spokesperson said unpaid bills in Sharafi Goth, Gharibabad and Pak Colony had accumulated to millions of rupees, while losses on feeders in these areas had crossed 80 per cent.

Despite repeated anti-theft operations and attempts to improve bill recovery, electricity theft and non-payment continue, according to the company. The Express Tribune reported that K-Electric linked the duration of load-shedding to the level of theft and losses in affected areas.

The situation worsened when Gharibabad residents blocked both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road between Gharibabad and Hasan Square, creating traffic queues stretching several kilometres.

Roads connecting Shahrah-i-Faisal, Karsaz, National Stadium and University Road were also affected. Another protest in Nazimabad No. 1 disrupted Hakim Ibn-i-Sina Road and affected traffic between SITE and Nazimabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the worsening situation and sought immediate reports from the Karachi commissioner and police chief.

He directed K-Electric and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation officials to address public complaints while ordering traffic police and district administration to reopen blocked routes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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