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Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi power crisis deepens as K-Electric extends loadshedding

Pakistan: Karachi power crisis deepens as K-Electric extends loadshedding

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI) Karachi is grappling with worsening electricity shortages after K-Electric (KE) reportedly extended loadshedding to more than 150 feeders that were previously exempt from scheduled power cuts, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, power interruptions in several neighbourhoods have stretched to between 12 and 15 hours, significantly disrupting daily life. In some areas, the duration of routine loadshedding has increased from nine hours to as much as 12 hours a day, adding to the difficulties faced by households and businesses.

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Under the revised electricity management schedule, even areas with relatively low power losses have reportedly been placed in the same category as high-loss localities. Critics argue that the policy unfairly penalises consumers who regularly pay their electricity bills, forcing law-abiding citizens to bear the consequences of electricity theft and outstanding payments by other consumers.

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Residential neighbourhoods that previously enjoyed exemption from routine loadshedding are also experiencing power cuts lasting between three and six hours. The development has raised questions about the effectiveness of the utility’s power distribution and management policies.

Residents have further complained that K-Electric frequently attributes electricity disruptions to maintenance activities and technical faults. However, unannounced outages lasting between 8 and 15 hours have reportedly continued in several parts of the city, beyond the scheduled shutdowns.

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The affected localities include North Karachi, Landhi, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS), Liaquatabad, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Malir and Manzoor Colony, as highlighted by ARY News.

K-Electric, formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC), was established in 1913 and privatised in 2005. It remains Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, serving Karachi and adjoining areas. KES Power holds a 66.4 per cent majority stake, while the Government of Pakistan owns 24.36 per cent, with the remaining shares held by public investors, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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