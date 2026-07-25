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Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi rains disrupt power supply as over 200 feeders trip during first monsoon spell

Pakistan: Karachi rains disrupt power supply as over 200 feeders trip during first monsoon spell

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Karachi's first spell of the monsoon season triggered widespread power outages across the city after more than 200 feeders of Pakistan's K-Electric were affected by rain-related faults, with electricity supply disrupted in several neighbourhoods, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to The Express Tribune, low to moderate rainfall began in different parts of the city on Friday, exposing the vulnerability of Karachi's power distribution network despite K-Electric's assertion that its emergency response teams had been placed on high alert ahead of the monsoon spell.

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The report said multiple feeders, substations and pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) tripped shortly after rainfall started, while snapped power lines and damaged PMTs also contributed to prolonged electricity outages in several localities.

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As reported by The Express Tribune, light to moderate showers were recorded in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Jamshed Road and nearby areas.

Rainfall was also witnessed in DHA, Mehmoodabad, Empress Market, Bohri Bazaar, PIB Colony,, Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road, Naval Colony, Moach Goth, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, Shadman Town, Mang Jahangir Park and several other parts of Karachi.

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Electricity supply was suspended in numerous neighbourhoods, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road, Naval Colony, Moach Goth, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, Shadman Town, Manghopir, Banaras, Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar, among other localities.

According to The Express Tribune, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) attributed the prevailing weather conditions to strong monsoon currents moving into Sindh from the Arabian Sea due to a low-pressure system over southwestern Rajasthan.

The PMD said Karachi is likely to experience additional rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on Saturday and Sunday under the influence of the same weather system.

The Met Office further stated that from July 25 to 27, several districts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad, are expected to receive rain along with strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations, according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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