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Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi residents stage protest, accuse Sindh Government of risking urban flooding

Pakistan: Karachi residents stage protest, accuse Sindh Government of risking urban flooding

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ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Environmentalists and residents staged a protest opposing the construction of a commercial zone along Nehr-i-Khayam in Karachi’s Clifton area, accusing the authorities of threatening the city’s drainage infrastructure, public spaces and marine ecosystem, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, members of the Clifton Block 5 Residents Association, Clifton Defence Community and Karachi Residents’ Community (District South) gathered at the construction site, demanding an immediate halt to the project. Protesters displayed placards questioning the lack of transparency, warning against narrowing the waterway and opposing plans for a proposed food street.

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Demonstrators demanded public disclosure of the project’s approved designs, land boundaries, environmental assessments, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency decisions, contracts and expenditure.

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They argued that restricting the channel could reduce its stormwater capacity and increase the risk of urban flooding. Resident Hummaa Ahmad questioned why a major commercial project lacked a publicly displayed information board. Other protesters stated that the proposed development could increase traffic, noise and congestion in the densely populated residential neighbourhood.

Residents also accused the Sindh government of prioritising commercial development over environmental protection. Humaira Khan of the Clifton Defence Community and Clifton Block 5 Residents Association raised concerns about untreated wastewater entering the sea through Karachi’s drainage channels, potentially harming marine life.

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Protesters demanded that no shops or commercial structures be allowed on the channel land, that public open spaces be protected, and that wastewater undergo proper treatment before being discharged into the sea.

They also called for independent assessments of the project’s drainage and environmental consequences, meaningful public consultation and complete disclosure of its finances. The project is reportedly valued at PKR 500 million, as highlighted by Dawn.

Clifton Urban Forest founder and environmentalist Masood Lohar stated that Nehr-i-Khayam connects Obhayo Lagoon with Gizri Creek and should not be altered without considering its ecological significance. He cautioned that damaging the marine ecosystem could intensify environmental risks, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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