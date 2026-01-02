DT
Home / World / Pakistan: Karachi's residents battle poor road infrastructure, weak law enforcement

Pakistan: Karachi's residents battle poor road infrastructure, weak law enforcement

ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Karachi [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): For most Karachi residents, tragedies in road accidents are part of daily life, this underscores a broader crisis: reckless driving, poor road infrastructure, and weak law enforcement continue to define the city's traffic reality.

In 2025, Karachi recorded 803 road fatalities. Yet, official data shows a 31.7% decline in deaths in the second half of the year, with fatalities dropping from 477 in the first six months to 326 in the latter half. Injuries also decreased, from 886 to 642 over the same period, reported Dawn.

Authorities credit this improvement to data-driven enforcement, the e-challan system, and the creation of the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team, which identifies accident-prone areas and recommends preventive measures. Stricter regulations for commercial vehicles, including mandatory tracking systems, have also been implemented.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah told Dawn that the introduction of digital enforcement has reduced daily fatalities from three to two per day. Four new fitness centers are being set up to ensure dumpers and heavy vehicles comply with safety standards.

Despite these gains, experts warn that enforcement alone cannot solve Karachi's deeper mobility issues. Rapid population growth, sprawling settlements, and inadequate public transport have intensified traffic pressure. Roads like University Road face bottlenecks due to BRT construction, while poor street design, that is missing footpaths, faded road markings, and inadequate lighting, continues to endanger pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Urban planner Noman Ahmed told Dawn that only systemic changes, such as expanded public transport, safer road designs, and coordinated urban planning, can create lasting improvements. He advocates for large buses connecting neighborhoods and feeder services to BRT lines, along with safer pedestrian infrastructure and a unified transport fare system.

Transporters, however, feel enforcement campaigns unfairly target them. Liaquat Mehsud, president of the All Dumper Truck Owners Association, says, "If a dumper causes an accident, investigate and penalize the offender. But holding all operators collectively responsible is unjust."

Karachi's recent drop in road fatalities shows that enforcement matters, but without broader planning reforms, these gains may remain fragile. True road safety, experts say, requires addressing both human behavior and the city's structural deficiencies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

