Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Residents of Karachi have been experiencing severe water shortages in various areas, and the pause in water bowser service during the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to exacerbate their troubles, as reported by Dawn.

The city relies on the aging supply and distribution infrastructure of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) for nearly half of its daily water needs. However, a recent power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has already disrupted its normal operations, according to a Dawn report.

Local inhabitants expressed that the water shortages during the three days of Eid would create considerable inconvenience, forcing them to limit their water usage.

The most-impacted areas are parts of districts Central, West and Keamari. However, other districts also face similar challenges, with some areas lacking water from main pipelines for several days. This predicament has compelled residents to seek out water tankers to fulfil their daily needs.

The suspension of the water tanker service during the Eid festivities will notably affect the more affluent areas of the city, such as Defence Housing Authority and Clifton, as many residents depend on water bowsers for their supply.

KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui instructed water utility officials to ensure the delivery of all pre-booked water tankers before Eid-ul-Fitr. In his statement, Siddiqui mentioned that the tanker service would be temporarily halted on March 31 (Monday) and April 1 (Tuesday) due to public holidays, Dawn reported.

However, he said that the service would be available at hydrant windows on April 2. He added that, "From April 3, the tanker service will be fully restored via the mobile app at all hydrants." (ANI)

