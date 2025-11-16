Pakistan: Kerosene oil, light diesel prices witness second hike in 15 days

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw a hike for the second time within a month, Ary News reported on Sunday.

Advertisement

As per Ary News, Pakistan's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the revised prices.

Advertisement

As per the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs9.29 per litre, rising from Rs185.05 to Rs194.34 per litre. The price of light diesel oil has increased by Rs6.82 per litre, shooting the new rate to Rs170.08 per litre, up from Rs163.98.

Advertisement

The government recently raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs6 per litre, while petrol prices remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Ary News reported that earlier, on November 1, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs3.34 per litre, from Rs181.71 to Rs185.05, while light diesel oil rose by Rs1.22 per litre, from Rs162.76 to Rs163.98.

Advertisement

The back-to-back increases within just 15 days has sparked frustration among the public and transporters.

According to Ary News, goods transporters announced an increase of four percent in transportation fares following the latest petroleum price hike, on Sunday.

Referring to a video statement by the Pakistan Goods Transport Association Alliance's President, Malik Shehzad Awan, Ary News reported that he strongly condemned the increase in petroleum product prices, stating that the entire transport community rejects the hike in fuel prices.

He further added that the government continues to increase petroleum prices, toll taxes, and withholding taxes, placing additional burdens on transporters.

Awan warned that the government's policies are pushing the transport sector toward a nationwide strike.

According to the report by Ary News, he further stated that they will soon announce a strategy to protest against the irregularities in the petroleum sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)