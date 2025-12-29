Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Guv urges provincial govt to back military ops amid rising militancy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi urged the provincial government to back military operations in the region, citing a notable decline in security owing to militancy, as reported by Dawn.

During his address at the National Press Club, he stated that the KP government needs to endorse security initiatives, noting that "development projects cannot progress without stability."

He pointed out that insecurity adversely affects the social and economic conditions of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that "lasting peace is crucial for business and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," according to the Dawn report.

Kundi attributed the surge in terrorism to Afghanistan and accused Afghan nationals of being involved in attacks within Pakistan. He stated that Afghans lacking documents to remain in Pakistan are considered "illegal".

The governor emphasised that no foreign national may remain in Pakistan without proper documentation and that this policy applies to undocumented Afghans as well. He mentioned that those seeking to study or work must follow legitimate legal processes.

Governor Kundi asserted that the attacks in DI Khan and at Cadet College Wana included Afghan nationals. He noted that Pakistan had consistently requested the Afghan authorities to prevent their territory from being used against Pakistan.

"These terrorist groups are aiding the interests of India and Israel," he claimed, further stating that Pakistan has effectively countered India both militarily and diplomatically.

He noted a growing global interest in defence cooperation and trade with Pakistan, as reflected in frequent visits by foreign leaders to the country, according to Dawn.

The governor also discussed domestic politics, suggesting that political disputes should be resolved through reasoned debate rather than insults. Although he did not name any individuals, he alluded to PTI leadership regarding inconsistent statements about negotiations with the government, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

