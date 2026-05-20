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Home / World / Pakistan: KP's North Waziristan faces humanitarian crisis again

Pakistan: KP's North Waziristan faces humanitarian crisis again

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ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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North Waziristan [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Panic and uncertainty have engulfed North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil as hundreds of families continue fleeing their homes amid fears of a looming large-scale military operation. Villagers are abandoning their homes day and night, with roads sealed, markets shuttered, and basic supplies rapidly disappearing from the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, Residents stated that movement in and out of Datta Khel has been heavily restricted for several days, paralysing daily life and deepening fears among civilians. Families from several villages have started migrating towards safer areas, many carrying only essential belongings as they rush to escape possible conflict. Witnesses described chaotic scenes during the nighttime exodus. Women, children and elderly residents reportedly travelled in overcrowded vehicles or walked long distances under extreme heat conditions. Several displaced families said they had no time to gather their possessions before leaving.

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One resident said fear had gripped the entire area, forcing people to flee without knowing where they would eventually settle. Elderly people and sick residents are among the worst affected. Locals said many senior citizens struggled to walk, while children remained traumatised by the sudden displacement. Women were also reported to be facing severe emotional distress during the evacuation. Residents questioned why ordinary civilians continue to suffer whenever security operations are launched despite the strong presence of security forces in the region. A local trader criticised the repeated displacement of poor communities, saying people are repeatedly forced to restart their lives after every conflict.

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Tribal elders also condemned the silence of elected representatives, accusing lawmakers of abandoning the population during times of crisis. Many noted that communities in Waziristan have already endured repeated displacement due to militancy and military campaigns over the past two decades, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Government officials maintain that heightened security measures are based on intelligence regarding militant activity in parts of Datta Khel and are necessary for public safety. However, repeated operations have deepened mistrust and psychological suffering among residents who now demand peace, stability and immediate humanitarian assistance, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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