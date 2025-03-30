Pakistan: Kurram tribes reach 8-month peace agreement ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): The Warring tribes in the Kurram district of Pakistan have reached an eight-month peace agreement, ARY News reported on Saturday. This agreement marks a significant milestone for peace just before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

According to ARY News, the agreement, brokered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aims to establish a lasting ceasefire and reopen the Tull-Parachinar main highway, which had been closed for a long time, connecting Peshawar and Kurram.

Both sides have agreed to resolve their issues through dialogue and negotiations, ensuring peace and maintaining law and order. They also committed to cooperating fully with the government and security forces.

ARY News reported that Chief Minister Gandapur praised the agreement as an important step toward peace and stability in the province.

He assured that the provincial government will continue to work with the parties to ensure long-term peace while also focusing on development projects to improve travel and economic opportunities for the local population.

In a related incident in February, a convoy of 100 vehicles carrying relief goods was attacked in Kurram. Unknown assailants opened fire on the convoy in the Bagan Ochat area, though no injuries were reported, as per ARY News, citing local police. Security forces responded swiftly, and the convoy continued its journey under tight security.

Additionally, security forces took control of Bagan Bazaar in the region to restore order in the area. During this operation, several bunkers belonging to the Watezai and Tori tribes in Irfani Kalay were vacated. A search operation has been launched to capture those responsible for the attack on the convoy.

Earlier in February, Gandapur claimed that the ongoing conflict in the Kurram tribal district is being fuelled by foreign elements rather than a simple land dispute. He alleged that external forces were supplying weapons and explosives to intensify sectarian tensions in the region, as reported by Dawn.

According to him, these forces were investing in the conflict with the intention of spreading it beyond Kurram.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking active measures to control the situation and had recently approved PKR 2 billion to install CCTV cameras and establish security pickets along the Peshawar-Kurram route.

Additionally, he announced head money for individuals involved in the violence and assured strict action against them.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also reported that over 150 bunkers had been demolished in Kurram as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle militant positions, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

