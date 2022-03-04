Pakistan likely to remain on FATF’s grey list for four more months: Report

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force since June 2018

Pakistan likely to remain on FATF’s grey list for four more months: Report

At the last meeting in June, FATF had put some additional conditions for Pakistan to meet. Photo: Facebook/Reuters

PTI

Islamabad, March 4

Pakistan is likely to remain on the grey list of global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF until June for failing to meet some of the targets under the additional criteria, according to a media report on Friday.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019.

Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.

The concluding session of the plenary meeting of the FATF is due on Friday and includes Pakistan’s review on the agenda, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan is now targeting the full completion of the 2021 action plan on anti-money laundering and combating terror financing by the end of January 2023.

In October 2021, the FATF acknowledged Pakistan’s progress on a 27-point action plan on completion of 26 items but kept the country on its “increased monitoring list” to exhibit terror financing investigations against and prosecutions of top cadres of UN-designated terror groups.

At the time, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said Pakistan had to complete two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 items.

“It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items,” the report quoted him as saying.

The most recent action plan of 2021 on money laundering from FATF’s regional affiliate — the Asia Pacific Group (APG) — largely focused on money laundering and had found serious deficiencies.

In this new action plan, four out of the seven items now stood addressed or largely addressed, the report said.

In October, FATF encouraged Pakistan to continue to make progress in addressing the one remaining CFT-related item as soon as possible by continuing to demonstrate that terror financing investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups, it said.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to complete the last remaining item in the 2018 anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) action plan on the effectiveness of terror financing investigations and prosecutions of senior leaders of UN-designated terrorist groups.

It asked Pakistan to promptly address the deficiencies identified in Pakistan’s Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering Mutual Evaluation Report under the 2021 AML/CFT action plan, the report said.

The government has given a commitment to the IMF to review the implementation of AML/CFT controls by financial institutions by the end of June with respect to the tax amnesty programme for the construction sector, the report said.

It promised to “meet the timelines for the implementation of APG’s 2021 action plan, including on the mutual legal assistance framework, AML/CFT supervision, transparency of beneficial ownership information, and compliance with targeted financial sanctions for proliferation financing”, it said.

With Pakistan’s continuation on the grey list, it is increasingly becoming difficult for Islamabad to get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union, thus further enhancing problems for the country.

Pakistan has so far avoided being on the black list with the help of close allies like China, Turkey and Malaysia.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The FATF currently has 39 members including two regional organisations—the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

2
Himachal

Over 10,000 government employees in Shimla protest to reinstate old pension scheme

3
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

4
World

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

5
World

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

6
Entertainment

Watch: Rula Deti Hai might leave TejRan fans in tears while they still admire Bigg Boss 15 popular couple's chemistry

7
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Indian student showers praise on Sonu Sood

9
Trending

Ukrainians feed surrendered Russian soldier, make him talk to his mother as well; see viral video

10
World

'Will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl', Ukraine warns Russia on nuclear-plant attack

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) passes away

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

30 people killed, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

30 killed, over 50 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

Rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in...

CM in Budget speech: Despite Covid impact, Himachal expected to register growth of 8.3%

Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: 30,000 news jobs will be created in 2022-23, announces CM Jai Ram Thakur

Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8...

SC shocked at ‘unprecedented’ HC order protecting ex-Punjab DGP SS Saini in all future cases

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting ex-Punjab DGP SS Saini in all future cases

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the Punjab and Haryana HC ...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Amritsar jail inmate’s death: Fellow inmates claim innocence

Tarn Taran: Man held for killing 5-month-old daughter

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Decomposed, dog-bitten body case: Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

India 199/4 at tea on day 1 of first Test against Sri Lanka; Kohli falls on 45 in 100th Test

Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

Decks cleared for new technology to process Chandigarh's waste

Chandigarh: Cheating case accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Ukraine crisis: Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

Jalandhar: BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

Ludhiana: 9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39 lakh

Ludhiana: Ex-govt employee alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud by private bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff